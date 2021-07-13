Citigroup Inc. Has $686,000 Holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 59,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTCF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tattooed Chef news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

