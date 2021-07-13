Citigroup Downgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.83.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $94.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52. First Solar has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $238,515.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,400.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

