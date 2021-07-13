Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) rose 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39). Approximately 267,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 816,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.75 ($0.38).

CIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.33. The company has a market capitalization of £125.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

