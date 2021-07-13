Cipher (CPR) Hits Market Cap of $151,778.64

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Cipher has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $151,778.64 and $94,594.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00224724 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001357 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.91 or 0.00822988 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

