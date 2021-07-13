Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cintas by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cintas by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cintas by 2,576.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 154,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $392.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.74. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $261.65 and a 1-year high of $392.25.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.