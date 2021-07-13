Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Get Cinemark alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Cinemark stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.98. 4,014,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.56. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,821,000 after buying an additional 788,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,778,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,292,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.