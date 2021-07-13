Cindicator (CND) Trading Down 7.7% This Week

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Cindicator has a market cap of $21.49 million and $87,559.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00883534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

CND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.