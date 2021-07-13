CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,792 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

