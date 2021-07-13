CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GNL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.