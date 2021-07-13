CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,389 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,285 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.2% in the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,278,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AM. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

