CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Tellurian by 2,561.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tellurian by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tellurian by 1,736.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 967,613 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.38.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

