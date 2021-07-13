Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 2.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $161,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,952 shares of company stock worth $4,968,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at $25,883,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 15.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

