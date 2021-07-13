Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Stake Lifted by Barington Capital Group L.P.

Barington Capital Group L.P. raised its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,505 shares during the period. Chico’s FAS accounts for approximately 5.8% of Barington Capital Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Barington Capital Group L.P. owned approximately 1.36% of Chico’s FAS worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. 55,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,476. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

