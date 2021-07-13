Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMMB. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CMMB opened at $18.30 on Monday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $168.80. The company has a market cap of $195.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21. On average, research analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,019,000. 26.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

