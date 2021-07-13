Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.18.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $122.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.34.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 123,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 85,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.