ChartEx Reaches Market Cap of $251,698.79 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $251,698.79 and approximately $14,160.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00044136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00110054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00157115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,039.02 or 1.00153143 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.88 or 0.00957538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

