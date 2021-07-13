Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Shares Sold by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,541 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 400,554 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,891. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.