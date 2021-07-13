Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CIAFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. raised Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.56.

OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $4.75 on Monday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

