ChainX (PCX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $828,490.00

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $33.04 million and $828,490.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00009356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00114431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00158369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,765.20 or 0.99971319 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.57 or 0.00956747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,774,075 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

