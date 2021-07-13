CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 36,662 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,662 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.16.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,370.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

