Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Down 6.1%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $25.83. 1,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 379,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,316,178.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth $203,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

