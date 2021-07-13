Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) Insider Craig R. Rayner Sells 108,924 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04.

Shares of NYSE:CERT traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. 7,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,895. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.