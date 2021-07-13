Cerence Inc. (NYSE:CRNC) EVP Stefan Ortmanns Sells 1,354 Shares

Cerence Inc. (NYSE:CRNC) EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $148,940.00.

Shares of NYSE CRNC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.67. The company had a trading volume of 354,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,427. Cerence Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cerence Company Profile

Cerence Inc provides AI-powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles It offers edge software components; cloud-connected components; toolkits; applications; and virtual assistant coexistence and professional services. The company also provides conversational artificial intelligence, including voice recognition, natural language understanding, and artificial intelligence services.

