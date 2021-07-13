Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.