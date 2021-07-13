Centiva Capital LP Raises Stake in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.09% of SCVX worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SCVX by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 112,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 85,870 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SCVX during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in SCVX during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in SCVX during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SCVX during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,137,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SCVX alerts:

NYSE:SCVX opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. SCVX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for SCVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.