Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.58. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

