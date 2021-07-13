Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVA. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

