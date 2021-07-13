Centiva Capital LP Invests $291,000 in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Viasat by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Viasat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Viasat by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,246.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

