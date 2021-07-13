Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,754 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after purchasing an additional 472,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,784,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,728,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

