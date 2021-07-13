Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 3,733 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $427,558.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $63.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.