Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CGAU. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU remained flat at $$7.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

