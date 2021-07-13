Celer Network Market Capitalization Achieves $160.19 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $160.19 million and $19.63 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.79 or 0.00875414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00092589 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

