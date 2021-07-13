Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will post sales of $32.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.72 million and the highest is $33.91 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $28.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $131.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.40 million to $135.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $134.15 million, with estimates ranging from $129.88 million to $140.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDR traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 41,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,455. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $231.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.