Casa Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen Sells 130,000 Shares of Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00.
NYSE CASA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,690. Casa Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $13.15.
About Casa Systems
See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.