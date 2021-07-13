Carlos M. Garcia Sells 4,056 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NYSE:PFHD) Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $74,224.80.

NYSE:PFHD opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Professional Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

