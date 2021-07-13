Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE:CAH opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 8,640.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

