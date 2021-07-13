Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 410.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 61,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 49,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,613,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,944 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

