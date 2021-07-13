Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $225.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

