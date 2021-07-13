Captrust Financial Advisors Has $14.65 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $14,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST stock opened at $375.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.84 and a 12 month high of $377.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

