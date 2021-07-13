Captrust Financial Advisors Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

