Caption Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $7,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Root stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROOT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

