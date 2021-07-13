Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.04.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. Capri has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -126.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

