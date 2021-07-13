Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 94,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 710,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,346,000 after buying an additional 613,890 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 297,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,910,000 after buying an additional 33,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $164.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $59.76 and a one year high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.