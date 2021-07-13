Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.73

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and traded as low as $10.45. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

