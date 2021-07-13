Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. On average, analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $569.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $89.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

