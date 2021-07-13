California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 38,736 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $1,108,236.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,193,081 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $39,681,874.06.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $2,088,435.06.

On Monday, June 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $13,325,705.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 299,151 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $9,851,042.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 369,602 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $12,307,746.60.

On Friday, June 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,805,786.34.

On Friday, May 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,029 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $1,893,644.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 121,626 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $3,595,264.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 132,592 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $3,965,826.72.

On Thursday, May 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 296,488 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $8,654,484.72.

Shares of CRC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. 7,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

