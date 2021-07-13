Caas Capital Management LP Sells 33,958 Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Caas Capital Management LP cut its position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,958 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSPR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $290,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Several research firms recently commented on VSPR. DA Davidson began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

