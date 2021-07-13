Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 150,000 JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS JOFFU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

