Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

NAPA stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.25. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. raised their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

