Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.
NAPA stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.25. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $24.55.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NAPA. raised their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
