Caas Capital Management LP Invests $2.01 Million in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $13,804,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $13,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

